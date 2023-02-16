NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Big Chief Juan Pardo of the Golden Comanche Mardi Gras Indian Gang is doing what all Mardi Gras Indians are doing- sewing and preparing to show their new suit!

On how sewing the suit affect Pardo, he says “It’s definitely a spiritual thing for one, it’s kinda like a Deepak Chopra method of meditation. For one thing, it’s calming. From the spiritual aspect of it, when you’re building a suit for me a lot of people don’t understand the concept that I’m wearing one year of my life at one time”.

It’s crunch time and Pardo is even getting some of the sewing done on his day job at the Uncorked Wine Distributor.

According to Pardo, “At a minimum of 4-5 hours a day, at nighttime starting at about 9 once the house gets quiet. I’m getting the extra time right now here at work in my office. Where ever I can sit down the longest, that’s where I’ll be sewing.”

Pardo is also a stage performer along the lines of legendary chiefs Bo Dollis and Monk Boudreaux, often performing shows around the country.

Tuesday, he’ll kick off the day with a show at Tipitina’s at 5 a.m. It’s not only a show for patrons, but how he plans to premiere his new suit.

“After I finish that set, I will then take off the suit from last and then transform into the traditional Mardi Gras Indian morning where I will begin to bring Indians out, and introduce the different positions leading up to a crescendo when I will finally come out and unveil my suit,” said Pardo,

Big Chief Juan Pardo’s show with special guest Billy Iuso at Tipitina’s is free and open to the public.

