Attorney Juan Lafonta partners with InclusivCare to provide vaccines

NEW ORLEANS—While he’s become locally famous for his fun commercials and colorful billboards, attorney Juan Lafonta is also making a name for himself by giving back. His latest mission is getting the vaccines to people that need them.

Lafonta says, “My concern was for people who really don’t use computers a lot are not as integrated into the health system as they need to be. So I called Inclusive Healthcare and worked it out with them so I could sponsor it to move over here in Gentilly and and get some folks there.”

Attorney Juan Lafonta speaks with WGNO about vaccines

The big day is next Saturday March 27th on the grounds of he UNO Lakefront Arena with a drive through vaccination site for 700. Lafonta hopes this event with help combat vaccine hesitancy by some, and as a way to serve the city.

“If you’re a leader in your community and you’re trying to make a difference in your community then you go to where the need is and New Orleans needs to get back to normal, said Lafonta.

Registration for the shots are only a click away at his website lafontalaw.com, and on the homepage there is a place to sign up.

Anyone is eligible, but Lafonta is clearly partial to his neighborhood roots.

“I went to elementary school at St. Raphael on Elysian Fields, I went to Brother Martin on Elysian Fields, I got my law office on Elysian Fields, and I went to UNO on Elysian Fields, so for all those people that say you can’t make a difference in your community without leaving it, and I here doing it because Gentilly made me,” said Lafonta.