NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Director Anthony Bean is celebrating 50 years of the New Orleans theater scene directing numerous stage productions and mentoring hundreds of young actors.

His newest production is a musical take on a blockbuster hit starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

“The Bodyguard” Director: “You’ve got all these songs,’ I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, you’ve got these songs that’s part of a soundtrack for many of us, and that’s why I had lobbied New York. I had to do it. When they released the rights to community theater, I was up there saying, ‘I want to be first to do this show, said Bean.

Local singer Assata Renay has taken on the role of Rachel, that no doubt features one of the greatest voices of our time.

“At first I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this’ as time progressed and I learned the music. I’ve had months to work on it, perfect it, and now I feel at peace because I feel ready. My confidence comes from being ready,” said Renay.

In fact, the entire cast of 22 is ready, and in the role of Frank Farmer, made famous by Kevin Costner, is Jake Wynne-Wilson.

“Frank is a by-the-books guy. He’s a consummate professional until he isn’t. He thinks he knows who she is. She kinda surprises him and things get a lil unprofessional for him,” said Wilson.

Eliza Sonnenschien also stars in the production to fill the singing roles of the stage play that features, even more, Whitney hits heard throughout the movie.

A real treat for audience members.

“I want them to leave feeling full and happy telling everybody to go see ‘The Bodyguard’, said Renay.

The Anthony Bean Theater’s production of ‘The Bodyguard’ begins Friday, August 4, and runs through August 27 at the New Orleans Jazz Market. To check show times and to purchase tickets for the show, visit the Anthony Bean Community Theater website.

