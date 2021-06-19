NEW ORLEANS — With its introduction of “We the People,” the American Constitution guarantees certain freedoms to all United States citizens. But, “we” hasn’t always included all of us.

Juneteenth is the inclusion of Black Americans in America’s promise of freedom.

It’s a journey from slavery to emancipation.

It’s an education from stories passed down through generations.

It’s a celebration of “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” for everyone.

In the special report Moving New Orleans Forward: Juneteenth, WGNO’s LBJ and Christopher Leach offer stories covering the events that led to the emancipation of all enslaved people in the United States.