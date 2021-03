NEW ORLEANS — Lakeshore Drive was teaming with first responders as a motorist literally found himself – and his car – in Lake Pontchartrain Thursday evening.

At the time of reporting, the car is still submerged in the lake at the end of Franklin Avenue, however the driver is safely out of the water without serious injury.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for observation.

The Levee Board Police Department is currently handling the incident.