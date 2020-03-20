Motorcyclist killed in crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in Central City.

Investigators say that the motorcyclist was traveling on Martin Luther King Boulevard at a high rate of speed when he was struck by a vehicle crossing onto MLK from Magnolia Street. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the car did stay at the scene to speak to investigators.

No further details are available at this time.

This investigation is being handled by NOPD’s Traffic Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Richard Chambers at 504-658-6215.