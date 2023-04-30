SPRINGFIELD, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish Sunday (April 30th).

The crash happened on LA 42 at Pardue Road around 1:30 p.m. Reports show that 51-year-old Salvatore Caserta Jr. of Maurepas was driving west when he lost control of his motorcycle and veered into the right lane causing Caserta to be ejected from his motorcycle.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A routine toxicology report was taken from Caserta at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

