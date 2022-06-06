NEW ORLEANS— Kanitra Wright is speaking of the April day that took the life of her son Nicholas Carter, and seriously wounded her other son Tyven Wright.

According to Wright, “My son was killed. My other son was severely injured That was the worst day of my life. No mother should get that phone call.”

Saturday night the DA’s office notified Wright’s family that the man accused of the crimes, Montreal Baham had been released after posting bail.

The District Attorney’s Office sent us a statement saying:

“Over our office’s strenuous objection, the presiding Magistrate Commissioner lowered Mr. Baham’s bail amount from $150,000 to $65,000. Mr. Baham was released from custody after posting bail. Nonetheless, the DA’s Office will continue to review this case.”

In 2020, Baham plead guilty to a charge of aggravated assault and was given a 6 month suspended sentence, Wright feels the system allows criminals who commit violent crimes to walk

“You know they just, they just keep letting him out. This is the part of the assignment I just don’t understand,” said Wright.

We contacted Baham’s attorney Ike Spears who gave WGNO this statement:

“Montreal Baham is, in fact, the actual victim in this scenario. He was attacked by violent men with guns in front of his home. He was legally entitled to defend himself, just as any other citizen would be. We are extremely confident in the Criminal Justice System and continue to believe that Montreal will be exonerated of these charges.”

Wright disputes this accusation and state that her son that was injured is also emotionally affected by the shooting, “He’s not even comfortable in his own home. He’s not even at home with me. He’s not comfortable there. Because of what’s going on. I’m not getting it. I need some answers.”