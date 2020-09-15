Mother of local rapper ‘Gee Money’ seeking closure in his case, pandemic putting a pause on moving forward

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three years have gone by and Ava Burton says the feeling of losing her son is still fresh.

“Nothing has really changed. I still feel the same way. when the day he got murdered comes up, it still feels the same to me,” says Burton.

Garrett ‘Gee Money’ Burton was shot and killed in 2017 just as his music career was about to take off.

Now his mother, family and friends are waiting for a trial to begin and the current pandemic is putting the trial on hold.

“What they’re trying to do is get enough evidence and take it to the grand jury so they can have the case. They kind of couldn’t do a lot of stuff they mainly do, so yeah it slowed a lot.”

Burton says what keeps her going is her faith and support from his fans.

“I just take it one day at a time. It’s hard. some days are harder than others. you do what you gotta do with God’s help. I thank all the fans for still supporting Garrett for me and thank everyone that’s been so nice, just everyone.”

What she’s looking forward to justice for her son.

“That’s all want. I want justice and closure that’s all. It’s not going to bring him back, but it’ll make me feel a little better knowing somebody paying for what they did.”

With the recent shootings in Baton Rouge, Burton wants to see an end to the violence.

“I mean put the guns down before you think about shooting somebody. Think about the consequences of everything before you do that.”

Deandre Fields was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second degree murder in June 2019. Burton says she’s expecting to get an update from her attorney on the case by the end of September.