Mother hoping to make a C.H.A.N.G.E. as Baton Rouge violent crime rate increases

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge leaders voiced their frustration Monday on the increase in violent crime in the city.

“Horrible. People tell you it’s gonna gett better. It never gets better,” said Elizabeth Robinson. She lost her son Louis to gun violence in 2018. His murder is still unsolved. It’s the reason why she and two other women created the group C.H.A.N.G.E.

Robinson pleaded, “If you know your son or daughter bringing guns in your house, call C.H.A.N.G.E. We’ll come pick them up.”

Those were Robinson’s words Monday as she joined Baton Rouge city leaders to talk about the increase in violent crime.

Five people were killed Friday in four seperate incidents investigators say were all unrelated. As of Monday afternoon, there were 102 homicides this year in Baton Rouge.

Police Chief Murphy Paul said the crime is being comment by six percent of the population. He added the increase in these violent crimes is not unique to our city. Many cities across the country are seeing an increase in this. Chief Paul said one of the reasons is due to the fact that so many programs that are in place to curb violent crime had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The community events we have where we are able to have conversations during the summer programs. Our boxing with the badge, kicking with the baddge, balling with the badge. There’s so many community events. They didn’t happen this year because of COVID,” said Paul.

This increase in violent crime comes after the city was seeing a decrease in the last couple of years. Paul said three of the four crimes from Friday have been solved.

“I’m just tired of all the killing. I’m tired of it and it just have to stop with us,” said Robinson.

If you or someone you know has lost a loved one to violent crime and you’re looking for help, call C.H.A.N.G.E. at 225-267-7252 or send an email to changebr225@gmail.com.