HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A mother and her teenage daughter are dead after deputies say they were shot inside their Hammond Home.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office officials report it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Stephenson Lane.

Deputies say 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her 17-year-old daugher Raven Smith were found inside their home with gunshot wounds. Brandy was pronounced dead on scene. Raven was taken to the North Oaks Medical Center where she later succumbed to her wounds.

Chief Jimmy Travis has described this crime as “heinous.” He asks anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.