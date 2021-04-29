Starting tomorrow most businesses in New Orleans can operate at 100% capacity

NEW ORLEANS– The City’s mask mandate has made New Orleans safer and Mayor LaToya Cantrell says our city is still not ready to lift the mask mandate yet.

“We are not where we need to be. 75 percent will establish herd immunity in our community,” she said.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno said, ” As a reminder there is no National health organization or leading expert that recommends the full removal of masks right now. Masks are simple and effective.”

With 35 percent of New Orleans residents being completely vaccinated, it is helping the city ease up on other restrictions. Starting tomorrow indoor gatherings can now have 250 people. Outdoor gatherings can now have 500 people. In addition, most businesses like bars and restaurants can now operate at 100 percent capacity with social distancing and masking.

“With these changes, New Orleans will be the most open it has been since the pandemic began,” Dr. Avegno said.

Deborah Schumacher, Owner of Slim Goodies Diner said, “This is exciting news. It does help you increase what you can do.”

But even with 100 capacity, keeping that social distance doesn’t really allow for too many more people.

“We are a small business, so you can’t really increase seating if you don’t have space. I can’t add four more tables and still keep them six feet apart,” Schumacher said.

Still with New Orleans opening up more, it is proof that we are on the right path.

“So all of these things play a role in what we will be able to do later,” Mayor Cantrell said.

Bars still must close at 1 a.m. and dancing is still not permitted at this time.