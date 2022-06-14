BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- There is a certain unwanted guest whose lifespan is a mere two to four weeks and who can easily go unnoticed as they are typically only 0.15– 0.4 inches in length.

That said, when this tiny intruder crashes an outside event or sneaks into your home or vehicle, a fight typically ensues.

Most people in south Louisiana have gotten into a battle with a mosquito at some point because as small as the insects are, they can deliver a stinging bite.

In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sometimes their sting is dangerous.

The CDC says mosquitoes can spread germs through bites. It adds that a person who is bitten and becomes sick likely has a mosquito-borne disease such as West Nile virus, dengue, or malaria.

Image Credit: CDC

Unfortunately, Baton Rouge’s hot and rainy summertime weather is the sort of environment in which mosquitos thrive.

So, what can locals do to avoid being bitten?

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) offers helpful suggestions, which are found below:

How to Protect Yourself

If you will be outside, wear a mosquito repellent containing DEET. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that repellents should contain no more than 30 percent DEET when used on children. Insect repellents also are not recommended for children younger than 2 months of age.

Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing. Do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

To apply repellent to your face, spray on your hands and then rub on your face, avoiding your eyes.

Adults should always apply repellent to children.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors for long periods of time.

Avoid perfumes and colognes when outdoors for extended periods of time.

Make sure that your house has tight-fitting windows and doors, and that all screens are free of holes.

How to Protect Your Home

Reduce the mosquito population by eliminating standing water around your home, which is where mosquitoes breed.

Dispose of tin cans, ceramic pots and other unnecessary containers that have accumulated on your property. Turn over wheelbarrows, plastic wading pools, buckets, trash cans, children’s toys or anything that could collect water.

Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers. Drainage holes that are located on the container sides collect enough water for mosquitoes to breed.

Check and clean roof gutters routinely. They are often overlooked but can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish. Water gardens can become major mosquito producers if they are allowed to stagnate.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools that are not being used. A swimming pool that is left untended by a family for a month can produce enough mosquitoes to result in neighborhood-wide complaints. Be aware that mosquitoes may even breed in the water that collects on swimming pool covers.

Click here for additional information from the CDC on what to do when bitten by a mosquito.