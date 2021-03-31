Morning Call reopens

NEW ORLEANS – A New Orleans staple is back in business after a two year hiatus.

Morning Call is now open at the corner of Canal Boulevard and City Park Avenue.

The beignet and coffee shop kept much of its character by incorporating the shop’s arched sign, bar seating and swivel stools. They’re still serving up their classic beignets and now, they’re also serving jambalaya and other hot dishes.

Michael Hennessey, owner of Morning Call said, “Everybody has been very, very supportive and very excited. There’s been nothing but good vibrations from all of the people that have been here. We’re very glad to be back, and we really appreciate the love and support from the public and we couldn’t be happier.”

Right now, the café has limited hours, but the owner hopes to open up 24/7 when the city’s COVID restrictions ease up.