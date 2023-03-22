MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish businessman Stephen Swiber has announced that he is running for the Louisiana State Senate District 21 seat.

Swiber, executive vice president of Diamond Services Corporation and board member of MC Bank & Trust, the Atchafalaya Intracoastal Coalition, and the Land Trust for Louisiana said there is a “dire need for change in Baton Rouge to save the state he loves.”

“Louisiana is in trouble,” Swiber said. “People are leaving in droves, our economy is stagnant at best, infrastructure is lagging, and crime is skyrocketing. If we want to create a pipeline to prosperity, we must change the bloodline in Baton Rouge. I am running to take the tough stands against outdated and failed policies and usher Louisiana in a positive direction with new leadership our state desperately needs.”

The son of a public school teacher, Swiber lists his top priorities as improving education, growing our economy and creating jobs, ensuring infrastructure projects are based on need not politics and protecting the Sportsman’s Paradise for future generations.

Swiber is a graduate of Berwick High School and was named St. Mary Parish Student of the Year in 2011. He holds an undergraduate degree in Political Economy with a specialization in Law, Economic, and Public Policy as well as a Masters in Energy Management from Tulane University.

“I embrace the fact that I am a political outsider because this Senate seat doesn’t belong to any one person, group, or family,” Swiber said. “This seat belongs to our neighbors in this district, and I pledge to never forget that serving as State Senator.”

Swiber is married to the former Olivia Riccio, who is in her fourth year at LSU School of Veterinary Medicine. The couple live in Gibson and attend Trinity Episcopal Church in Morgan City.