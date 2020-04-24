More than 41% of survey respondents in Louisiana admit to drinking while working from home

(BRProud) – A new survey from the professional networking app Fishbowl reveals that 41.18% of survey respondents in Louisiana reported that they have drank alcohol while working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study took place between April 15 and April 18, and 12,895 verified professionals in the U.S. answered the survey question “Do you ever drink alcohol while working from home?” on the app. A total of 41.79% of respondents nationwide reported that they have drank while working from home, according to Fishbowl.

Of respondents, 47.6% from North Carolina answered “yes,” making it the state with the highest percentage of affirmative answers.

In Arkansas, 28.85% of respondents reported drinking while working from home, according to Fishbowl.

People working for advertising and marketing agencies answered “yes” to the question more than any other career group with 49.14% reporting drinking from home.