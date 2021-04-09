More than 200 cases of COVID UK variant found in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Health experts are afraid of another surge of cases as the UK variant is on the rise in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Dr. Joe Kanter says the best way to protect yourself from the new variant is to get vaccinated. This week, 13.4% of cases came from the variant. Last week it was only 3.5%. More than 200 of those variant cases come from Lake Charles.

“April is critical for our success,” Governor John Bel Edwards said. “That’s how we protect ourselves and our families. That’s how we bring back Louisiana.”

About 1.3 million Louisiana residents have received at least one vaccine dose. Thursday afternoon the state launched a COVID hotline in hopes of more shots going into arms. Residents can ask questions about the vaccines and make appointments.

“We are encouraged that we continue to make progress driving down transmission of COVID-19,” Dr. Kanter said.

Officials are urging everyone to continue to follow the safety guidelines in hopes of the state reaching herd immunity.

The COVID hotline number is (855) 453-0774. The vaccine hotline is open Monday through Saturday from 8 A.M. To 8 P.M. and on Sunday from 12 P.M. To 8 P.M.

