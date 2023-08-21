(The Hill) — More than 1,000 scheduled flights have been canceled in the U.S. over the weekend as Tropical Storm Hilary has hit the western part of the country.

According to online flight tracker FlightAware, at least 1,048 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. have been canceled.

Out of the 1,048 canceled flights, 170 flights were canceled at Harry Reid International Airport, 120 flights were canceled at San Diego International Airport, and 66 flights were canceled at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

At least 4,771 U.S. flights have been delayed due to the storm threat, the website noted.

This comes as Tropical Storm Hilary made its landfall along Mexico’s Baja coast on Sunday and carried torrential rain into Southern California. Forecasters said that Hilary is the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, as 9 million residents are under flash flooding warnings.

Authorities in California and Nevada have already issued state-of-emergency notices in their respective states, as Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) also activated 100 state National Guard members to southern Nevada in preparation for the storm.

“As the state takes the necessary steps to prepare for flooding and severe weather, I strongly urge all Nevadans to do the same,” Lombardo said in an X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter, post over the weekend. “By making a plan ahead of time, Nevadans can ensure that their families and loved ones remain safe.”

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Southern California’s Ventura County on Sunday afternoon as Hilary continues its wrath on the region.