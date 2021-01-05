More than 100 new places to get a Covid vaccine are open. Here’s where to go.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- This week marks the first time the coronavirus vaccine will be open to the community. Local hospitals have already begun giving out the first dose and some pharmacies will soon follow.

Senior citizens in the community who are over the age of 70 are the newest group to receive doses.

Even though senior citizens are eligible, an appointment is still required to receive the vaccine, since there’s a very limited supply.

UMC began giving out the vaccine on Monday, January 4, and at New Orleans East Hospital, they’re taking appointments and will give out the vaccinations starting Wednesday, January 6.

New this week, the vaccine is now available at pharmacies. Eligible seniors can make an appointment to get the vaccine at more than 100 pharmacies across the state.

According to the Department of Health, more than 640,000 seniors are eligible across Louisiana to be vaccinated but, only 10,000 doses are available.

One local woman was one of the first to get vaccinated at UMC and, she says she made it her top priority.

“I’d like to live just a little bit longer. Because I believe in science, I do understand what medicine will do. It will really save your life,” explained Maureen Weil, vaccine recipient. “….people aren’t listening! They’re not paying the doctors and the scientists any attention. They know what they’re talking about and if you want to live, you better be smart!”

While those 70 and older can start getting vaccinated in Louisiana, over in Mississippi, the plan is for those 75 and older to begin vaccinations next week.

Governor Tate Reeves submitted the plan for approval allowing 18 drive-thru vaccine sites for those eligible. The plan also states those 65 and older can receive their vaccine in two weeks.

It’s important to stress that in Louisiana, no one can just show up to be vaccinated. An appointment is required.

Here are the pharmacies taking appointments for vaccinations:

  1. Parish Facility Name Website Phone Street City
  2. Acadia Super 1 Pharmacy #639 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/crowley-639/6055 (337) 785-2421 2004 N Parkerson Avenue Crowley
  3. Acadia Rayne Medicine Shoppe https://rayne.medicineshoppe.com/contact (337) 334-3399 913 The Boulevard Rayne
  4. Allen SincereRx Hometown Pharmacy https://www.sincererxpharmacy.com/ (337) 738-2614 715 1st Avenue Kinder
  5. Ascension Bertrand’s Pharmacy https://bertrandspharmacy.com/contact (225) 644-5641 2001 S Shirley Avenue Gonzales
  6. Ascension Lagniappe Pharmacy #2 https://www.lagniapperx.com/locations (225) 647-0111 117 N Airline Highway Gonzales
  7. Ascension St. Amant Pharmacy https://stamantpharmacy.com/contact (225) 644-7288 12502 Highway 431 St. Amant
  8. Avoyelles Don’s Pharmasave https://www.facebook.com/Dons-Pharmasave-347236548 (318) 359-3774 134 Rue Medicine Street Marksville
  9. Beauregard Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy #50 https://www.brookshirebrothers.com/store-location/stor (337) 463-2258 1103 W First Street DeRidder
  10. Bienville Arcadia Family Pharmacy https://www.arcadiafamilypharmacy.com/ (318) 263-3948 1311 Hazel Street Arcadia
  11. Bossier Brookshires Pharmacy #107 https://www.brookshires.com/stores/bossier-city-107/632 (318) 549-2107 4918 Barksdale Boulevard Bossier City
  12. Bossier Super 1 Pharmacy #616 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/bossier-city-616/60 (318) 746-8401 1870 Airline Drive Bossier City
  13. Bossier Kelly Pharmacy, Inc. http://www.kellyrx.com/ (318) 326-4229 302 E Palmetto Avenue Plain Dealing
  14. Caddo Albertsons/Savon #218 https://www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons0218 105 E Southfield Road Shreveport
  15. Caddo Brookshires Pharmacy #018 https://www.brookshires.com/stores/shreveport-18/6348 (318) 869-0669 5828 Line Avenue Shreveport
  16. Caddo Brookshires Pharmacy #037 https://www.brookshires.com/stores/shreveport-37/6367 (318) 686-6311 9250 Mansfield Road Shreveport
  17. Caddo Super 1 Pharmacy #608 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/shreveport-608/60 (318) 631-2065 2640 Waggoner Avenue Shreveport
  18. Caddo Boudreaux’s Compounding Pharmacy https://www.boudreauxscompounding.com/ (318) 631-2005 2551 Greenwood Road Shreveport
  19. Calcasieu Walgreens #3373 All Walgreens locations are at appointment capacity. 2000 Gertsner Memorial Drive Lake Charles
  20. Calcasieu Walgreens #6219 All Walgreens locations are at appointment capacity. 2636 Ryan Street Lake Charles
  21. Calcasieu Albertsons/Savon #717 https://www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons0717 4060 Ryan Street South Lake Charles
  22. Calcasieu Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy #31 https://www.brookshirebrothers.com/store-location/stor (337) 786-5863 300 West Fourth Street DeQuincy
  23. Calcasieu Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy #47 https://www.brookshirebrothers.com/store-location/stor (337) 527-0033 1612 Ruth Street Sulphur
  24. Caldwell Caldwell Drug https://www.facebook.com/Caldwell-Drug-108338354288 (318) 502-4032 8141 Highway 165 Columbia
  25. Claiborne Ted’s Pharmacy, LLC http://www.tedsrx.com/ (318) 624-1053 1866 Main Street Haynesville
  26. Concordia Book’s Pharmacy, LTD https://www.bookspharmacy.com/contact (318) 414-2616 1158 Logan Sewell Drive Vidalia
  27. DeSoto Brookshires Pharmacy #091 https://www.brookshires.com/stores/mansfield-91/6418 (318) 871-2976 1117 Polk Street Mansfield
  28. East Baton Rouge Walgreens #2982 All Walgreens locations are at appointment capacity. 5450 Plank Road Baton Rouge
  29. East Baton Rouge Albertsons/Savon #3713 https://www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons3713 15232 George O’Neal Road Baton Rouge
  30. East Baton Rouge Albertsons/Savon #3750 https://www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons3750 4857 Government Street Baton Rouge
  31. East Baton Rouge Albertsons/Savon #709 https://www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons0709 2950 College Drive Baton Rouge
  32. East Baton Rouge Dry’s Pharmacy https://dryspharmacy.com/ (225) 654-1175 4344 Church Street Zachary
  33. East Baton Rouge Medical Pharmacy West http://medicalpharmacyla.com/contact.php (225) 658-8101 2250 Church Street Zachary
  34. East Baton Rouge Pharmacy Central https://www.bellingrathpharmacy.com/contact (225) 508-4977 17070 Greenwell Springs Road Greenwell Springs
  35. East Baton Rouge CareSouth Medical & Dental https://www.caresouth.org/locations/baton-rouge/ (225) 650-2000 3140 Florida Street Baton Rouge
  36. East Feliciana McDonald Pharmacy https://www.facebook.com/mcdonaldpharmacy/ (225) 634-2470 1701 Charter Street Jackson
  37. Evangeline Reed’s Family Pharmacy https://www.facebook.com/reedspharmacyrx/ (337) 468-5207 1009 Sixth Street Mamou
  38. Franklin K & S Drugs http://www.kandsdrugs.com/ (318) 435-7858 802 Adams Street Winnsboro
  39. Iberia Super 1 Pharmacy #621 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/new-iberia-621/603 (337) 364-1368 939 S Lewis Street New Iberia
  40. Iberia L & M Pharmacy https://www.lmpharmacy.com/contact (337) 365-1411 1033 Andre Street New Iberia
  41. Iberville Goudeau’s Pharmacy https://www.goudeauspharmacy.com/hours-location (225) 687-4349 57930 LaBauve Avenue Plaquemine
  42. Jackson Mitchell’s Pharmacy https://www.mitchellspharmacy.com/contact (318) 259-7466 202 E Main Street Jonesboro
  43. Jefferson Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Kenner https://www.ochsner.org/locations/pharmacy-wellness-o (504) 464-8250 200 W Esplanade Avenue Kenner
  44. Jefferson Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness West Bank https://www.ochsner.org/locations/pharmacy-wellness-o (504) 595-8180 2500 Belle Chasse Highway Gretna
  45. Jefferson A-1 Pharmacy Metairie, LLC https://a1dp.com/locations/metairie (504) 875-2330 3501 Severn Avenue Metairie
  46. Jefferson Comeaux Pharmacy https://www.comeauxpharmacy.com/ (504) 305-1745 2305 West Esplanade Avenue Kenner
  47. Jefferson NOLA Discount Pharmacy of Metairie https://www.nolapharmacy.com/locations/veterans-loca (504) 835-6060 1107 Veterans Boulevard Metairie
  48. Jefferson Westbank Pharmacy (504) 340-0777 3709 Westbank Expressway Harvey
  49. Jefferson Davis Walgreens #10577 All Walgreens locations are at appointment capacity. 1804 Elton Road Jennings
  50. Lafayette Albertsons/Savon #2756 https://www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons2756 1210 Albertsons Parkway Broussard
  51. Lafayette Super 1 Pharmacy #627 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/lafayette-627/6043(337) 572-9053 215 W Willow Street Lafayette
  52. Lafayette Super 1 Pharmacy #643 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/scott-643/6059 (337) 210-2001 200 Destination Pointe Lane Scott
  53. Lafayette Melancon Pharmacy, Inc. (337) 896-8434 730 Veterans Drive Carencro
  54. Lafayette Towne Pharmacy https://www.mytownepharmacy.com/contact (337) 839-8880 103 E Main Street Broussard
  55. Lafourche Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness St Anne https://www.ochsner.org/locations/pharmacy-wellness-o (985) 297-6016 108 Acadia Park Drive Raceland
  56. Lafourche Willow Bark Pharmacy #2 http://www.willowbarkpharmacy.com/about_us.html (985) 633-2275 606 Highway 20 Thibodaux
  57. Lincoln Prescription Shoppe Pharmacy Ruston https://www.prescriptionshopperx.com/contact (318) 255-7363 104 West Line Avenue Ruston
  58. Livingston Bernard’s Family Pharmacy https://www.bernardsrx.com/contact (225) 667-4286 34876 Highway 1019 Denham Springs
  59. Livingston Chris’ Pharmacy & Gifts of Port Vincent, LLC https://www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com/contact (225) 698-6888 18590 Highway 16 Port Vincent
  60. Livingston John’s Pharmacy in Albany, LLC https://www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com/contact/ (225) 567-1921 29148 S. Montpelier Avenue Albany
  61. Livingston Springfield Drug Store https://www.springfielddrugstore.com/contact (225) 294-5045 31696 Highway 22 Springfield
  62. Morehouse Super 1 Pharmacy #603 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/bastrop-603/6020 (318) 281-3284 2211 E Madison Avenue Bastrop
  63. Natchitoches Super 1 Pharmacy #613 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/natchitoches-613/6 (318) 352-3141 318 Dixie Plaza Natchitoches
  64. Orleans Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Lake Terrace https://www.ochsner.org/locations/pharmacy-wellness-la (504) 226-2033 1532 Robert E Lee Boulevard New Orleans
  65. Orleans Broad Avenue Pharmacy (504) 309-4384 1400 N Broad Street New Orleans
  66. Orleans Carr Drugs #1 https://www.carrdrugs.com/locations (504) 367-5724 3500 Holiday Drive New Orleans
  67. Orleans Crescent City Pharmacy https://crescentcitypharmacy.com/locations (504) 267-4100 2240 Simon Bolivar Avenue New Orleans
  68. Orleans Michoud Pharmacy https://michoudpharmacy.com/contact/ (504) 435-1422 4646 Michoud Boulevard New Orleans
  69. Orleans St. Bernard Drugs LLC #3 https://www.stbernarddrugs.com/contact-us (504) 242-1100 10200 Chef Menteur Highway New Orleans
  70. Ouachita Brookshires Pharmacy #034 https://www.brookshires.com/stores/monroe-34/6364 (318) 340-6470 1801 North 18th Street Monroe
  71. Ouachita Super 1 Pharmacy #602 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/west-monroe-602/ (318) 325-3142 2907 Cypress Street W. Monroe
  72. Ouachita Parkway Pharmacy https://www.parkway-pharmacy.com/contact-us (318) 812-2305 10374 Highway 165 North Sterlington
  73. Ouachita RxONE St. Francis https://stfran.com/services/pharmacy (318) 966-7242 309 Jackson Street Monroe
  74. Plaquemines Delta Drugs of Port Sulphur (504) 564-3141 27136 Highway 23 Port Sulphur
  75. Pointe Coupee Super 1 Pharmacy #648 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/new-roads-648/606 (225) 638-5151 420 Hospital Road New Roads
  76. Rapides Albertsons/Savon #3215 https://www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons3215 2265 S Macarthur Drive Alexandria
  77. Rapides Super 1 Pharmacy #601 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/alexandria-601/601(318) 442-5710 604 MacArthur Drive Alexandria
  78. Rapides Holloway Pharmacy https://www.hollowaypharmacy.com/contact (318) 466-3113 12805 Highway 28E Pineville
  79. Richland Delhi Health Center Pharmacy https://www.facebook.com/delhihealthcenterla/?ref=py_ (318) 878-5104 414 Broadway Street Delhi
  80. Sabine Walgreens #12306 All Walgreens locations are at appointment capacity. 280 San Antionio Avenue Many
  81. St. Bernard Walgreens #7415 All Walgreens locations are at appointment capacity. 100 W Judge Perez Drive Chalmette
  82. St. Charles Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Destrehan https://www.ochsner.org/locations/pharmacy-wellness-d (985) 240-4610 13100 River Road Destrehan
  83. St. Charles NOLA Discount Pharmacy of Destrahan https://www.nolapharmacy.com/locations/destrehan-loc (985) 307-0800 3001 Ormond Boulevard Destrehan
  84. St. Helena Greensburg Family Pharmacy https://www.greensburgfamilypharmacy.com/contact (225) 222-4279 6166 Highway 10 Greensburg
  85. St. John the Baptist Medicine Shoppe #1030 https://laplace.medicineshoppe.com/contact (985) 652-1245 70 Dominican Drive LaPlace
  86. St. Landry Super 1 Pharmacy #636 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/opelousas-636/605 (337) 942-3674 2418 South Union Street Opelousas
  87. St. Landry Carl’s Thrifty Way Pharmacy https://www.carlsthriftyway.com/contact (337) 948-7900 2961 S Union Street Opelousas
  88. St. Martin Super 1 Pharmacy #646 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/breaux-bridge-646/ (337) 332-6339 924 Rees Street Breaux Bridge
  89. St. Martin Bon Ami Pharmacy https://www.bonamipharmacy.com/contact (337) 454-6536 2825 Grand Point Highway 9 Breaux Bridge
  90. St. Tammany Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Covington https://www.ochsner.org/locations/pharmacy-wellness-c (985) 871-2549 1000 Ochsner Boulevard Covington
  91. St. Tammany Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness Slidell Memorial https://www.ochsner.org/locations/ochsner-pharmacy-an (985) 639-3726 1051 Gause Boulevard Slidell
  92. St. Tammany Baham Pharmacy & Wellness https://www.bahampharmacy.com/contact-us/ (985) 273-5099 3916 Highway 22 Mandeville
  93. St. Tammany Miley Meds Pharmacy, LLC https://mileymeds.com/ (985) 256-7222 64288 Highway 41 Pearl River
  94. St. Tammany Medicine Shoppe #0025 https://slidell.medicineshoppe.com/contact (985) 643-7894 999 Robert Boulevard Slidell
  95. Tangipahoa Albertsons/Savon #714 https://www.mhealthsystem.com/Albertsons0714 1801 W Thomas Street Hammond
  96. Tangipahoa Floyd’s Family Pharmacy https://www.floydsfamilypharmacy.com/locations/ponch (985) 386-2232 1625 Highway 51 North Ponchatoula
  97. Tangipahoa Schilling Pharmacy https://www.facebook.com/Schillings-Pharmacy-Gifts-226 (985) 229-2501 210 Avenue G Kentwood
  98. Terrebonne Peoples Drug Store https://www.peoplesdrugstoreinc.com/contact (985) 873-8526 7869 Main Street Houma
  99. Terrebonne Pharmacy Express https://www.facebook.com/Pharmacy-Express-111154553 (985) 873-0100 1963 Prospect Boulevard Houma
  100. Terrebonne Wolfe’s Pharmacy https://www.wolfespharmacy.com/ (985) 594-5821 5458 Highway 56 Chauvin
  101. Union Brookshires Pharmacy #038 https://www.brookshires.com/stores/farmerville-38/6368 (318) 368-2218 1018 Sterlington Hwy Farmerville
  102. Vermilion Super 1 Pharmacy #638 https://www.super1foods.com/stores/abbeville-638/6054 (337) 898-1929 2210 Veterans Memorial Drive Abbeville
  103. Vermilion Thrifty Way Pharmacy of Abbeville https://thriftywayrx.com/contact-us/ (337) 893-6304 2640 North Drive Abbeville
  104. Vernon Walgreens #10538 All Walgreens locations are at appointment capacity. 2008 S 5th Street Leesville
  105. Washington Creel’s Family Pharmacy, LLC https://www.facebook.com/Creels-Family-Pharmacy-2583 (985) 848-5555 26496 Highway 62 Franklinton
  106. Webster Springhill Family Pharmacy https://www.springhillfamilypharmacy.com/ (318) 539-3258 1190 S Arkansas Street Springhill
  107. West Carroll Perkins Family Pharmacy https://www.perkinsfamilypharmacy.com/oak-grove (318) 372-5419 803 E Main Street Oak Grove
  108. West Feliciana St. Francisville Pharmacy https://www.facebook.com/st.franpharm/ (225) 245-5141 7189 Highway 61 St. Francisville

