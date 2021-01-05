More than 100 new places to get a Covid vaccine are open. Here’s where to go.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- This week marks the first time the coronavirus vaccine will be open to the community. Local hospitals have already begun giving out the first dose and some pharmacies will soon follow.

Senior citizens in the community who are over the age of 70 are the newest group to receive doses.

Even though senior citizens are eligible, an appointment is still required to receive the vaccine, since there’s a very limited supply.

UMC began giving out the vaccine on Monday, January 4, and at New Orleans East Hospital, they’re taking appointments and will give out the vaccinations starting Wednesday, January 6.

New this week, the vaccine is now available at pharmacies. Eligible seniors can make an appointment to get the vaccine at more than 100 pharmacies across the state.

According to the Department of Health, more than 640,000 seniors are eligible across Louisiana to be vaccinated but, only 10,000 doses are available.

One local woman was one of the first to get vaccinated at UMC and, she says she made it her top priority.

“I’d like to live just a little bit longer. Because I believe in science, I do understand what medicine will do. It will really save your life,” explained Maureen Weil, vaccine recipient. “….people aren’t listening! They’re not paying the doctors and the scientists any attention. They know what they’re talking about and if you want to live, you better be smart!”

While those 70 and older can start getting vaccinated in Louisiana, over in Mississippi, the plan is for those 75 and older to begin vaccinations next week.

Governor Tate Reeves submitted the plan for approval allowing 18 drive-thru vaccine sites for those eligible. The plan also states those 65 and older can receive their vaccine in two weeks.

It’s important to stress that in Louisiana, no one can just show up to be vaccinated. An appointment is required.

Here are the pharmacies taking appointments for vaccinations:

