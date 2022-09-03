You are waking up tomorrow to humidity outside once again! Earlier this week, a frontal boundary in the region pushed drier air into the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. Nonetheless, this was short lived. Rain chances are back tomorrow to Monday.

We saw several rounds of rain leading to flash flood advisories today. Expect more of the same Sunday.

We, once again, have another low end flash flood risk Sunday.

We will continue to see rain chances at 50 to 60 percent through the Labor Day, mainly to account for scattered storms in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will generally be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees through Labor Day.

In the tropics, Danielle has now formed but will not impact land as a fish storm. Same with Earl.

Right now, no local impacts have us concerned.