More Florida counties move to open vacation rentals

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County officials have joined a growing list of communities who are seeking state approval to allow short term vacation rentals once again.

Those rentals, along with most other businesses were shut down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Rental owners and vacations have loudly objected to the closure as the state begins to reopen some businesses.

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis said counties may submit a plan for reopening short term vacation rentals.

“Walton County has developed a reopening plan framework and is awaiting the guidelines from the DPBR (The Department of Business and Professional Regulation),” county officials wrote in a news release. “With that guideline in hand, we will compare them with our prepared plan to ensure that it complies with the DPBR guidelines.”

They added that, “We are working closely with our Tallahassee lobbyist and the Governor’s office to facilitate this process and to move our plan through the system as rapidly as possible.”