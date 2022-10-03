SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – By examining relationship satisfaction, marriage, divorce and separation rates, the volume of Google searches for affair hookup websites, the number of available venues to meet for an affair and other factors, MyDatingAdvisor found that infidelity can happen in large and small cities alike.

U.S. Census Bureau data was used to help calculate the Infidelity Index for 200 major U.S. cities, including Shreveport, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge.

How do Shreveport, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge couples compare to one another when it comes to remaining faithful or cheating?

According to the study, couples in Shreveport are more faithful than couples in New Orleans, and couples in Baton Rouge are more faithful than couples in Shreveport.