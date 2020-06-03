More dough for your dough: Score free donuts at Joe’s Café on National Donut Day

NEW ORLEANS– Now, more than ever, it is important to support your local businesses. Joe’s Café makes that easy with their National Donut Day free donut special! Friday, June 5th, Joe’s Café is going all out with the treat of the summer: Free Donuts!

With the purchase of any dozen donuts, you will receive a free half dozen glazed donuts! Joe’s famous, melt-in-your-mouth donuts are fried fresh every morning and make the perfect breakfast or mid-day snack. From 5 am, until all the donuts are gone, all 6 Joe’s Café locations will be honoring America’s favorite pastry with the special of the summer!

In 1938, The Salvation Army created National Donut Day, or National Doughnut Day, to honor those of their members who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday also brought joy to those struggling during the Great Depression. Today, National Donut Day is a reminder that the smallest gesture can make the biggest difference.

James Armand, the owner of Joe’s Café, explains why National Donut Day is so important to Joe’s Café. “The country is still adjusting as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted,” he says. “We just want to give a little bit of joy to anyone who needs it with the “More Dough for your Dough” special.”

Locations:

Barataria: 2691 Barataria Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072, (504) 309-1547

Westwego: 1020 Westbank Expressway, Westwego, LA 70094, (504) 827-123

Causeway: 3616 N Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002, (504) 301-3400

Veterans: 2201 Veterans Blvd., Kenner, LA 70062, (504) 305-504

Lapalco: 5957 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA 70072, (504) 328-1234

Terrytown: 857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown, LA 70056, (504) 265-0234