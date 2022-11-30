Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Stacy Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police were informed that the suspect, 34-year-old Roshonda R. Starks, fled the scene.

According to witnesses, Starks went to the residence to locate her ex-boyfriend. When the victim refused to let Starks enter the residence, She allegedly yelled, made threats, and stabbed the front door with a kitchen knife.

Starks then went to Parkview Apartments and police made contact with her. According to police, Starks was uncooperative with them leading her to be placed in handcuffs.

Police then searched Starks and located the kitchen knife. While being placed under arrest, Starks allegedly struck officers before being restrained.

She was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Disturbing the Peace, Aggravated Assault, and Battery of a Police Officer.