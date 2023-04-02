OUACHITA PARISH, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — April 1, 2023, held spring events across Ouachita Parish and brought egg hunts, the Easter Bunny, food trucks, and more. The Sterlington Springfest took place in the morning and throughout the afternoon and included a 5k and a petting zoo.

One local child, Asher Rugg, told us his thoughts on the event.

“This was a really fun time here and a great afternoon!”

Over in Monroe at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana, kids enjoyed face painting, goodie bags, sno-cones, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Lee Antwine shared his excitement with us.

“It’s so much fun out here, I love coming out here. It’s like a theme park, but in Philadelphia. I’m so impressed.”

These are just a few of the events happening locally to celebrate Easter and the spring season.