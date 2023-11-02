All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 22, 2023, at 3:24 AM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that took place near the intersection of Winnsboro Road at Hadley Street in Monroe, La. Detectives learned that the victim of the shooting just sat in his vehicle when he was shot by two male subjects.

According to court documents, the two male suspects were walking on the south side of Winnsboro Road when the shooting took place. Authorities obtained video evidence that showed the shooting and two male suspects engaging the victim from across the street.

According to authorities, one of the male suspects wore a black T-shirt and a black hoodie. The other male suspect was seen wearing light-colored clothing with a light-colored hoodie. Both suspects were seen having their hoods over their heads.

In the video, authorities observed the male suspect in the black hoodie allegedly charged at the victim’s vehicle, discharging a firearm into the victim’s vehicle. The male suspect in the light-colored hoodie stopped halfway on the highway and allegedly fired shots.

Authorities reportedly located approximately 14 shell casings at the scene and the victim’s vehicle appeared to have been struck 13 times. According to court documents, the victim sustained four gunshot wounds.

As the investigation progressed, authorities interviewed the victim and they were not willing to cooperate with investigators. Once investigators located witnesses, they were advised that Jailan Jones, who allegedly wore the black hoodie, was a suspect. Another suspect was identified as Marico Holden and he allegedly wore the light-colored hoodie during the shooting.

Witnesses informed investigators that Holden and Jones exited a dark-colored vehicle on a side street near the shooting location, prior to the shooting. Authorities learned that Jones was also a reported suspect in a Texas shooting that occurred in 2021, where he allegedly shot this victim’s brother, causing the victim’s brother to lose a leg.

According to court documents, witnesses also observed Holden and Jones allegedly standing on the south side of Winnsboro Road. Investigators went on to learn that the victim was hanging out with friends in the parking lot of Discount Liquor when the victim saw Jones. The victim was aware that Jones was the suspect who allegedly shot the victim’s brother in 2021.

The victim then entered their vehicle and was told by a female subject who was driving in the area to “hurry up” and leave the premises. A short time later, the shooting took place and Jones allegedly ran to the victim’s vehicle and fired shots at the victim. According to court documents, the victim appears to be paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Holden was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Holden’s bond was set at $1,000,000. He is expected to appear in court on November 3, 2023.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities are searching for Jones. If you know the whereabouts of Jones, be sure to contact authorities at 318-329-1200.