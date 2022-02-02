MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Investigators assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the execution of a search warrant at a local apartment on the 3000 block of Deborah Drive. The investigation revolved around an individual at the residence who was viewing images related to child sexual abuse material over the course of last few months of 2021.

Upon contact at the residence, authorities made contact with 38-year-old Robert Scott Brown Jr. After he was advised of his Miranda Rights, Brown admitted to viewing incest pornography and other types of porn citing “older/younger” on a daily basis before requesting an attorney.

Authorities discovered Brown works in the IT department at a local school board. Brown was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with 101 counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles.