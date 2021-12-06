Monroe man arrested for drug charges after he was found asleep in his car by police

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 5, 2021, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of North 7th Street in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 35-year-old Joseph Lee Gary who was unconscious in the driver seat of a white Nissan Altima.

According to officers, they observed a plastic bag containing 2.5 grams of marijuana clinched in Gary’s hand. Once Gary woke up, he was removed from the vehicle and mentioned that he was taking a nap before work. He took ownership of the marijuana and gave officers consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered a plastic bag containing 1.6 grams of methamphetamine, a small plastic ziplock bag containing fentanyl, a single white rectangular pill containing the word Xanax on it, a pill bottle containing 77 white Xanax pills, and two used syringes. All of the items were found in the middle console of the vehicle.

Gary was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernal.