Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a male walking in the middle of Morton Street in Monroe, La. After deputies came to a stop to avoid hitting the male, they advised him of his violation.

According to deputies, they noticed that the suspect was overly nervous as he walked away from authorities. The suspect was stopped again and asked if he possessed anything illegal on his person.

After deputies received verbal consent to search the suspect, they located crack cocaine in his front left pocket. Deputies went on to identify the suspect as 44-year-old John E. Anding and he was advised that he was being placed under arrest for possessing narcotics.

As authorities began placing Anding in handcuffs, he allegedly attempted to grab the narcotics off of the hood of the patrol unit and struck a deputy with his elbow. Anding was eventually placed in handcuffs after a brief struggle.

According to deputies, Anding denied possessing narcotics and was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Obstruction of Public Passage, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Resisting a Police Officer with Violence, and Battery of a Police Officer.