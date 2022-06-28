Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man led the Monroe Police Department on a high-speed chase after officers received a call that accused him of stealing a car at a local dealership, according to court documents.

Saturday, June 25, 2022, around 6:00 p.m., the Monroe Police Department got a call about a person who took a car, without the owner’s permission, at Spark’s Kia Nissan. While police were going to the scene, an officer saw the reported stolen car at Millhaven and Powell Streets.

Police would identify 40-year-old Mack Hill as the driver.

An officer got behind the car and initiated a traffic stop. Hill continued driving east on Millhaven Street. Then the officer activated their siren and lights and continued to follow Hill. The officer reported they got behind the car on Garrett Road and Huntington Drive. Then Hill sped up to 83 mph while driving south on Garrett Road and pushed the oncoming traffic to the road’s shoulder.

According to officers, Hill slowed down to 30 mph as he approached the curve on Garrett Road.

Officers involved in the pursuit continued to follow the car with lights and sirens and reported Hill continued to Winnsboro Road. Hill turned right onto Winnsboro Road (Highway 15) without stopping for the stop sign. Hill kept a speed around 40 mph as he drove north on Winnsboro Road.

An officer made it to the front of the car and attempted to deploy a spike strip. Hill then abruptly turned onto Pearl Street and avoided the spike strip.

Hill continued to drive on Winnsboro Road and stopped at the red light at Winnsboro Road at South 6th Street. Officers tried to block the car to stop the pursuit, but Hill rammed into an officer’s vehicle and caused damage to the left side.

Hill continued to drive, despite officers attempting to stop him.

As officers continued the pursuit, Hill disregarded the stop sign at South 3rd Street and Plum Street and the red light at South 3rd and Texas Avenue. He continued north on Hall Street, and officers tried to block the car to end the chase, but again Hill rammed into an officer’s vehicle and caused damage.

Hill then sped up and crossed over the Endom Bridge.

He continued into West Monroe and disregarded stop signs and red lights. As Hill went through the stop sign at North 4th Street at Natchitoches Street, he struck a white Chevy Tahoe. Hill then stopped the car, got out, and ran away going north.

Officers apprehended Hill at the 300 Block of North 5th Street and placed him on the ground.

Police found a pack of More Cigarettes that contained about eight “dipped” in PCP from Hill’s pocket. Officers also found a small clear bag that contained .56 grams of Mojo. Officers reported that after they secured and transported Hill to the booking area, he removed his handcuffs from his wrist and tried to get away from police.

After a brief struggle, officers placed Hill back in handcuffs.

Police transported Hill to Ochsner’s for treatment of his injuries sustained in the crash and being under the influence of an unknown narcotics. According to officers, during the theft of the car, the owner tried to stop Hill. A video showed Hill attempting to run the owner over with the car as he tried to stop him.

According to officers, the occupants of the Chevy Tahoe Hill struck were in critical condition at the time of the report. According to West Monroe Police Department Sergeant C.J. Beck, one of the occupants was still in serious but stable condition as of Tuesday, June 28, 2022. At the time of the crash, medical personnel evaluated the other passenger at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Monroe Police Department charged Hill with the following charges:

One count of Theft of Motor Vehicle (Felony).

Two counts of Aggravated Assault with Motor Vehicle (Felony).

One count of Aggravated Flight (Felony).

One count of Aggravated Assault (Felony).

One count of Possession of PCP (Felony).

One count of Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor).

One count of Attempted Simple Escape (Misdemeanor).

One count of No Driver’s License (Misdemeanor).

Hill’s total bond was $106,150.