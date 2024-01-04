All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 19, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that a sex offense occurred within the parish. Authorities made contact with an 18-year-old victim and they were advised that the suspect allegedly began abusing the victim when she was 13 years old after she asked for a new iPhone.

According to court documents, investigators learned that the suspect allegedly told the victim that she had to do something for him if he was going to purchase the phone for her. The victim initially believed that she would have to do chores for the phone; however, the suspect allegedly started touching the victim’s genital area and other areas on her body.

Investigators learned that the suspect allegedly touched the victim so many times that she lost count. Authorities were also advised that the suspect allegedly constantly asked the victim for oral sex and attempted to force the victim to perform oral sex on him while she was asleep in her bedroom. Once the victim began to cry, the suspect immediately left the room.

In an attempt to get the victim to perform oral sex on him, he allegedly told the victim how much he liked her. According to court documents, the suspect also attempted to have sex with the victim and turned her phone off if she rejected his advances.

With the victim’s phone being off, it negatively affected the victim’s school assignments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigators learned that the suspect allegedly advised the victim that he wanted to “take her virginity.”The suspect also allegedly told the victim to delete their messages once she read the texts.

One summer, the victim, her mother, and the suspect were traveling back to Louisiana from a family vacation and the victim’s mother saw one of the messages between the victim and the suspect. The mother became upset and allegedly assaulted the victim, asking the victim about the messages.

According to court documents, the suspect parked the vehicle on the side of the highway and informed the victim’s mother that he was trying to send the text message to the mother instead of the victim. Investigators learned that the mother believed the suspect and the three subjects returned home.

Once the family arrived in Monroe, La., the victim went to her relative’s home for two weeks. Authorities were informed that a relative came to the victim’s home on a separate occasion and found the suspect in the victim’s bedroom. The family member felt that something was not right, but they were too afraid to say anything.

Authorities also learned that the victim never told her mother because the suspect was “manipulative.” On August 17, 2023, a witness was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center. The witness mentioned that they saw the suspect inappropriately touching the victim and found the victim crying after the incident.

Authorities made contact with the victim’s mother and she allegedly confirmed that she saw messages in the suspect’s phone. The messages included the suspect allegedly asking the victim about her genital area, according to court documents.

The mother was informed by the suspect that he was trying to send the messages to her instead of the victim. Authorities identified the suspect as Antonio Markeys Sanders.

Sanders was arrested on January 4, 2024, and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.