All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 30, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search and arrest warrant at the Studio 6 Motel on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Monroe, La. During the search, agents made contact with 52-year-old Christopher D. Nelson.
According to authorities, they searched the motel room and located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a handgun. Nelson allegedly claimed ownership of the items and was placed under arrest.
He was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, three counts of Possession with a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. His bond was set at $60,000.
Latest Posts:
- Card options available on Causeway Bridge Southbound Toll
- Man arrested after allegedly masturbating to customers outside of grocery store: Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office
- Entergy billing mix-up for an Uptown resident
- This adorable bird secretly lives in your house
- Moisture and humidity already coming back
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.