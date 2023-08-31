All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 30, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search and arrest warrant at the Studio 6 Motel on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Monroe, La. During the search, agents made contact with 52-year-old Christopher D. Nelson.

According to authorities, they searched the motel room and located methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a handgun. Nelson allegedly claimed ownership of the items and was placed under arrest.

He was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, three counts of Possession with a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegally Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. His bond was set at $60,000.

