All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, August 12, 2023, officers of the Ruston Police Department observed a 15-year-old female subject wearing her pants on backwards while in a vehicle with 22-year-old K’Darius Jackson at a park. According to Ruston Daily Leader, police also discovered that the victim’s undergarments were on the rear floorboard of the vehicle.

According to police, they were advised by the victim that she and Jackson were allegedly kissing and caressing each other; however, they did not have sexual intercourse. Jackson was placed under arrest and transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where he allegedly admitted that he and the victim had oral sex.

Jackson was charged with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.