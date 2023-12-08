MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After three fatal at-home fires took place in Avoyelles and St. Tammany Parish, the Monroe Fire Department wants the community to know some important prevention tips.

Chief Fire Investigator Shabroderick Jones warned residents to stay in their homes when cooking and burning a candle, as leaving these unattended could be dangerous. Those with space heaters should keep all items 3-5 feet away from them to avoid any incidents.

With the holidays approaching, Jones reminds everyone to turn Christmas lights off when away from their homes or set them on a timer.

Those who wish to know more about fire safety can reach out to the Monroe Fire Department at (318) 329-2490, or CLICK HERE.