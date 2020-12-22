Moderna vaccines arrive in Louisiana this week

NEW ORLEANS– The Moderna vaccine was shipped out of Olive Branch, Mississippi and is available in Louisiana this week.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a virtual Town Hall Meeting that this is ‘the beginning of the end’. The Moderna vaccine along with the Pfizer vaccine is progress for our city and state.

“Standing up for what is right, and that means the health of our community and people,” Mayor Cantrell said.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for those 18 and up, two doses are necessary, 4 weeks apart. Doctors say the vaccine is 95 percent effective.

Even with vaccines, the City said that we must continue to make public health a priority.

“We still need to stay the course and not let our guards down at all,” Mayor Cantrell said.