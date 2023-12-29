NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Louis Armstrong International Airport saw moderate-sized crowds Friday despite predictions there will be 100,000 people in New Orleans this New Year’s weekend.

Football fans touched down in New Orleans, hoping to see their team take home the Sugar Bowl trophy on New Year’s Day.

Texas Longhorn fan Clayton Stice said, “Friends of ours called us up the minute it was announced and said, ‘Hey, let’s go!’ ‘And we said, ‘Yes, New Orleans!'”

According to Vivid Seats’ fan forecast, about 70% of the Superdome will be chanting “Hook ‘Em” against the Washington Huskies.

Those statistics seemed accurate while at the airport.

Texas Longhorn fan Kellye Babin said, “It’s been a while, so [we’re] glad to see UT doing so well, and why would you not want to come to New Orleans when you have the chance?”

New Orleans hotel occupancy is expected to be in the high 90s.

“Travel was fine,” said Ryan Benner, who will be working at the Sugar Bowl. “Hotels are another question. Everyone’s coming in, obviously, for the game and New Year’s Eve, so it’s a big weekend of exciting fun.”

There will also be more than 250 NOPD officers patrolling the tourist-heavy areas, so some fans say crime isn’t a concern.

“We don’t overconsume, but we’ve always found the French Quarter to be totally safe,” Stice said.

Tickets to the Sugar Bowl are sold out.

