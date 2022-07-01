NEW YORK — The New York Knicks and former Chalmette star, Mitchell Robinson, have agreed to a four-year, $60 million dollar deal for Robinson to continue his pro basketball career in the Big Apple.

The deal was reported by ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

In four years with the Knicks, Robinson has averaged 8.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.

Last year he saw career highs in games started with 62, field goal percentage with 76%, and total rebounds per game with 8.6.

Robinson was drafted by the Knicks in the 2nd round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

As a senior at Chalmette, he led the Owls to their first district title in 20 years, and their first semi-final appearance in the Class 5A playoffs in over 30 years.

Robinson was named Chalmette’s first McDonald’s All-American.