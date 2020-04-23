Mississppi Entergy employees test positive for COVID-19

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy confirmed some of its team members at the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Claiborne County tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company released the following statement:

Entergy takes the health, safety and security of our employees and contractors seriously. In fact, safety is our most important value as a corporation and a nuclear fleet.

We are closely monitoring the health of our team members, its connection with COVID-19 and, like many U.S. companies, some of our team members have been impacted. We are working closely with officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health. We are also following guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, leaning on active counsel from medical professionals and in contact with federal, state and local officials.

Our Grand Gulf nuclear plant is currently in its scheduled refueling and maintenance outage where more than $200 million in upgrades are being made so the facility can operate for the long-term. Our more than 800 nuclear professionals have been joined by hundreds of experienced contractors who are supporting the outage. As the outage nears completion, more contract workers are finishing up their duties at the plant, with the number now down to 150.

MIKE BOWLING, ENTERGY