Polls are open in Mississippi from 7 am 'til 7 pm

DIAMONDHEAD, Ms – At the community center and at city hall, voters picked their choices.

In Mississippi, they are selecting a president.

And they’re selecting their new state flag design.

Unlike the old flag, the new design does not have the Confederate flag in it.

It’s a yes or no choice for Mississippi voters.

They are also deciding if their state should legalize medical marijuana.

They’re also picking a US Senator and a representative to the US House of Representatives.