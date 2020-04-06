Mississippi Residents are encouraged to wear face masks in public

People wearing face-masks line up to buy supplies from a shop during the coronavirus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 4, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

PEARL, Miss. – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encourages Mississippians to wear face masks while in public to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-10).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are challenging to maintain (e.g., grocery stores, pharmacies).

According to the CDC, a significant portion of individuals with the coronavirus lack symptoms (asymptomatic) and can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.

This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity just by speaking, coughing or sneezing.

If N-95 masks are unavailable, the CDC recommends using homemade, cloth masks.

A t-shirt, small towel or scarf can be folded and fastened with two rubber bands, according to the CDC.

Cloth face coverings should—

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape