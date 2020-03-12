Mississippi reports first “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus

Mississippi State Health Department reports first possible coronavirus case (File Photo by Suzi ltman/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Jackson, MS – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported its first presumptive postive case of coronavirus tonight (Mar. 11).

According to MSDH, the patient is a Forrest County man who was not hospitalized but “has voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others.”

Governor Tate Reeves “is fully aware of the situation,” and MSDH has scheduled a news conference for 11 am Thursday, Mar. 12.

Additional information, as it becomes available, can be found at HealthyMS.com/connect.