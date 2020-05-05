Mississippi prison officials investigating inmate death

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman died at the Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville early Monday morning, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Darryl J. Swanier, 58, was serving life sentences for two separate capital murder convictions in different counties. Swainer was first convicted of capital murder in Harrison County and sentenced June 24, 1982. He was sentenced in the second murder case August 27, 2002, in Marshall County.

MDOC said no foul play is suspected in Swanier’s death. He had been hospitalized at the prison hospital for several days before being moved to Delta Regional on Saturday. The cause and manner of his death are pending an autopsy.