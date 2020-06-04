Mississippi issues beach water contact advisories

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), through its Beach Monitoring Program, issued beach water contact advisories Wednesday for Station 11 and Station 11A in Harrison County.

According to MDEQ, the segments of the beach are not closed. However, there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in these areas. When water samples show that levels are safe for human contact, the advisories will be lifted.

The advisories are issued for:

Station 11 — Gulfport East Beach — the extent is from Tegarden Rd. east to Anniston Ave.

Station 11A — Edgewater Beach (Biloxi) — the extent is from Debuys Rd. east to Edgewater Ave.

An advisory remains in effect for:

Station 10B — East Courthouse Road Beach (Gulfport) — the extent is from Courthouse Rd. east to Tegarden Rd.

MDEQ is reminding swimmers that the Beach Task Force has a standing recommendation that swimming not occur during or within 24 hours of a significant rainfall event.