BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway.

Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out of jail through a hole cut in the roof and were seen on surveillance footage running at 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.