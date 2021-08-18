Mississippi health leaders discuss growing COVID-19 infections in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) held a news conference on Wednesday, August 18, to discuss the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the state.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, 98% of the coronavirus cases and 89% of the hospitalizations are those who are unvaccinated.

MSDH reported 4,085 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi on Wednesday, along with 36 additional deaths.

Dobbs said vaccine numbers have increased in Mississippi in recent weeks. He believe those numbers will help in the long term as fall approaches.

Health leaders also discussed COVID-19 cases in schools. On Tuesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said about 20,000 students are currently quarantined for COVID-19 exposure in the state, which is about 4.5% of the public school population.

Byers said it’s important that all eligible students get the vaccine to slow the spread of the virus. MSDH is working with several schools to have testing sites and vaccination sites on campus. According to Byers, 21 schools have signed up to have vendors come out and test students.

Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig said more federal relief is also on the way to help Mississippi. Two field hospitals have been sent up at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson to help take on more COVID-19 patients.

The DMAT team was scheduled to leave the field hospital next week, but a new team will be coming in to replace them. Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital at UMMC on Wednesday.

Leaders also announced MSDH will reopen the testing center at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Thursday, August 19.