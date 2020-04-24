Mississippi governor to decide on expiring stay-at-home order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves is preparing to make a decision on Friday, April 24, regarding the shelter-in-place order for Mississippi.

The governor said the state is doing a good job when it comes to slowing the curve, and testing is helping provide better numbers.

Reeves thanked nearly a dozen businesses for their work in providing protective equipment to front line workers. He said there’s still some struggles getting equipment and materials, but the state is testing more people every day.

“If you look at the national data, we have more positive cases than any other states, and the reason for that is because in my view, it’s not because we have more positive cases. It’s because we’ve done so much more testing than so many other states. And that’s a good thing. We think that’s a positive because the more positive we can identify, the better we are,” Reeves explained.

The current shelter-in-place order is expected to expire on Monday, April 27.