Breaking News
Graduation cancelled or postponed? View the latest information for graduating seniors
Watch Now
Good Morning New Orleans

Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

City of New Orleans Coronavirus Updates

Dr. Rachel Answers Coronavirus Questions

Latest Coronavirus News

Mississippi governor says state will reopen slowly

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves from MS.gov

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite more positive coronavirus test results and deaths in Mississippi, the state’s economy will take another step to reopening on Monday, April 27.

Governor Tate Reeves said it’s not a high probability that the shelter-in-place order, in its current form, will be extended. There may be a continuation for those in high risk categories, like those with pre-existing conditions.

Reeves said the reopening will be gradual. Many states have seen protests in response to stay-at-home orders.

Recently, the governor allowed for boating and fishing to resume on lakes and the Reservoir with some restrictions.

Officials insisted the state is flattening the curve.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News