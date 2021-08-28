Mississippi governor declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves held a news conference on Saturday, August 28 as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast.

On Saturday, the governor said he issued a State of Emergency for Mississippi ahead of the storm. The State of Emergency allows the state government to deploy state resources and state assets for the purpose of search and rescue.

In addition to the State of Emergency, Reeves has also requested a Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration from President Joe Biden. Under the requested Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration, FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency measures, including direct Federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and twenty-four counties: 

  • Adams
  • Amite
  • Covington
  • Forrest
  • Franklin
  • George
  • Greene
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Jones
  • Lamar
  • Lawrence
  • Lincoln
  • Marion
  • Pearl River
  • Perry
  • Pike
  • Stone
  • Walthall
  • Wayne
  • Wilkinson

More counties could be added to this declaration based on the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida is expected to impact the entire state Sunday into Monday, so the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging all citizens to finalize their hurricane preparations on Saturday, August 28. 

It is important that Mississippians organize a disaster supply kit containing:

  • 3 Day Supply of Non-Perishable Food and Water
  • Flashlight with Extra Batteries
  • Medication
  • Copies of Important Documents (Birth Certificate, Passport, Marriage License, etc.)
  • Extra Cash
  • First Aid Kit

Click here for additional hurricane preparedness tips.

The governor encouraged neighbors who live in low-lying areas along the Mississippi Coast to find higher ground. So far, the following evacuation orders have been reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA):

Hancock County:

  • Mandatory evacuation order for all low lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks and mobile homes
  • The Pleasure Street County Marina is CLOSED – all boats must be removed from the marina

Harrison County:

  • Voluntary evacuation order for all low lying areas

MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney said shelters have opened along the coast for those who need shelter.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) Director of Health Protection Jim Craig announced all COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Central and South Mississippi at MSDH county health departments will be canceled on Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31. Further cancellations are possible.

Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday – weather permitting. 

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast ahead of Ida. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

