Mississippi governor declares State of Emergency as Hurricane Ida approaches Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves held a news conference on Saturday, August 28 as Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast.

On Saturday, the governor said he issued a State of Emergency for Mississippi ahead of the storm. The State of Emergency allows the state government to deploy state resources and state assets for the purpose of search and rescue.

In addition to the State of Emergency, Reeves has also requested a Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration from President Joe Biden. Under the requested Pre-Disaster Emergency Declaration, FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency measures, including direct Federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and twenty-four counties:

Adams

Amite

Covington

Forrest

Franklin

George

Greene

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Lamar

Lawrence

Lincoln

Marion

Pearl River

Perry

Pike

Stone

Walthall

Wayne

Wilkinson

More counties could be added to this declaration based on the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida is expected to impact the entire state Sunday into Monday, so the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging all citizens to finalize their hurricane preparations on Saturday, August 28.

It is important that Mississippians organize a disaster supply kit containing:

3 Day Supply of Non-Perishable Food and Water

Flashlight with Extra Batteries

Medication

Copies of Important Documents (Birth Certificate, Passport, Marriage License, etc.)

Extra Cash

First Aid Kit

The governor encouraged neighbors who live in low-lying areas along the Mississippi Coast to find higher ground. So far, the following evacuation orders have been reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA):

Hancock County:

Mandatory evacuation order for all low lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks and mobile homes

The Pleasure Street County Marina is CLOSED – all boats must be removed from the marina

Harrison County:

Voluntary evacuation order for all low lying areas

MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney said shelters have opened along the coast for those who need shelter.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) Director of Health Protection Jim Craig announced all COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Central and South Mississippi at MSDH county health departments will be canceled on Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31. Further cancellations are possible.

Appointments for testing and vaccinations through covidvcaccine.umc.edu will be available beginning Thursday – weather permitting.

