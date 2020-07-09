Mississippi governor announces COVID-19 restrictions for 13 counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced restrictions will be paced on 13 counties that are seeing a greater coronavirus (COVID-19) risk than others.

The restrictions will start in the following counties on Monday, July 13:

Hinds

Desoto

Madison

Harrison

Rankin

Jackson

Washington

Sunflower

Grenada

Claiborne

Jefferson

Wayne

Quitman

Reeves said citizens must wear masks when at businesses and at public gatherings. No more than 10 people can gather indoors and no more than 20 can gather outdoors.

The announcement comes after doctors from across the state addressed their concerns about the virus.

