Mississippi gets grant to expand COVID-19 testing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith announced that Mississippi will receive more than $6.5 million to build its COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and containment capacities as the nation takes steps to safely reopen the U.S. economy.

“Effective containment of the coronavirus will rely on more testing and tracing. The CDC is providing resources to states to use public health systems to accelerate this process, which will help move us to a point where we can safely reopen our economy,” said Hyde-Smith.

The funding, the second CDC award to Mississippi this month, may be used to enhance test capacity, control high-risk settings to protect vulnerable populations, monitor healthcare system capacity, and other actions.